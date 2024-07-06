19-year-old driver dead after fatal crash at Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — A crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle at the Zion National Park Mt. Carmel Tunnel left a 19-year-old dead Thursday evening. Officials are still investigating the incident.

On the evening of July 4, officials received a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel. Upon arrival, medical crews performed CPR on the patient before being given the order to terminate further efforts of resuscitation.

“All of us at Zion National Park extend our sympathy to the deceased's family for their tragic loss,” said Acting Superintendent Bry Carter.

The tunnel was briefly closed during the incident but has since been reopened.