19-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died after striking a vehicle on 2450 East in St. George Friday evening. The road remains closed from 80 North to 40 South.

Officials confirm receiving a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle at 5:10 p.m. It's believed the motorcycle was traveling southbound on 2450 East at a high rate of speed when it struck a vehicle making a left turn onto the road.

The 19-year-old driver of the motorcycle has died from his injuries and the driver of the vehicle was injured.

The crash remains under investigation, 2450 East from 80 North to 40 South remains closed. Access to the road is also closed at 40 North.

