2-alarm fire at abandonded Salt Lake City home spurns large response

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews responded to the call of a 2-alarm fire at an abandoned home in Salt Lake City Saturday night.

The fire at 664 East 300 South was first reported at 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding flames coming out of the back and roof of the home when they arrived.

A second alarm was soon activated and approximately 40 firefighters responded and were able to get the fire under control in about 45 minutes, according to a Salt Lake City Fire Department official.

No injuries were reported and the fire is still under investigation.