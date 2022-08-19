2 alleged Capitol rioters from Utah charged with stealing 'escape hood'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new indictment accuses two Utah men of committing theft during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Brady Knowlton and Gary Wilson were already charged with counts related to obstructing the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

Now, both men are accused of stealing an escape hood during the riot.

Escape hoods were gas-mask-like devices issued to members of Congress that day when they were evacuated from the Capitol.

I'm safe. We've been equipped with escape hoods and we're being moved through the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/8YRX9Z3UTo — Rep. Alex Mooney (@RepAlexMooney) January 6, 2021

In all, a federal grand jury has indicted Knowlton and Wilson on seven non-violent counts.