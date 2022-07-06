2 children riding bikes hit by SUV in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Two children were transported to the hospital after being hit by an SUV while riding bicycles in South Jordan on Wednesday.

The children, estimated to be between the ages of 6 and 12, were riding their bikes near 11400 South 2200 West when they struck around noon.

One of the children was knocked unconscious and was life-flighted to Primary Children's Hospital, while the other was transported to the hospital via ambulance. The condition of the children was not released.

The driver of the SUV stopped following the accident is cooperating with police.