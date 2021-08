SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — Two earthquakes were recorded in area near Joseph in south central Utah Friday morning.

The first quake was recorded as a magnitude 2.7 by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The second quake was recorded as a 2.8 magnitude a few minutes later.

There have been no reports of any damage or injuries.

Normally, earthquakes below magnitude 3 or so are rarely felt by humans.