2 employees die while working at Northrop Grumman facility

MAGNA, Utah — Company officials say two employees died while at work at a Northrop Grumman facility in Magna on Monday evening.

Further details about what exactly led to the deaths and who died were not made available.

The employees were working at the Bacchus facility on Monday evening when they died, company leaders said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"Family members have been notified, and we will be working with our employee assistance program for support and family services," a statement reads. "Our employees are our most valued part of our business, and this is a tragedy that affects our entire workforce."