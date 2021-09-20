Watch
2 children critically injured in Salt Lake City crash

SALT LAKE CITY — Two school-aged children were critically injured Monday after they were hit by a Jeep in Salt Lake City.

The children were rushed to local hospitals in critical condition after the accident on 400 South and 1040 West. Roads near the accident scene will remain closed as officials continue their investigation.

The driver of the jeep stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

