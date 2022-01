WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two juveniles are in custody Friday morning, after police say they stole a car and led officers on a chase.

Police said, Taylorsville officers pulled over the stolen car with California plates Thursday night, but the suspects took off.

The chase went into West Valley City where they hit another car at the intersection of 4700 South and 3200 West, and were finally stopped after spike strips were deployed.

The juveniles ran off, but were caught soon after.

No one was hurt.