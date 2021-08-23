Watch
2 kids on bikes hit by minivan in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Two kids riding bikes Monday morning are okay after they were hit by a minivan, according to police.

According to Lt. Allen Ackerson with the Centerville police department, the incident happened around 8:04 a.m. at Porter Lane (400s) and Main Street.
Two 12-year-old kids riding bikes to Centerville Junior High School were riding through a crosswalk, a non-school crosswalk, and both were hit by minivan.

Both kids had minor scrapes and were released on scene.

No word on whether the driver of the minivan faces any charges.

