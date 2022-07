LEHI, Utah — Two people were killed late Thursday following an accident on Interstate 15 in Lehi.

The Utah Highway Patrol says the driver of a Honda Pilot suddenly stopped in the middle of the highway near 4300 North at around 11 p.m. and was hit by another vehicle.

Both the driver of the Honda and a passenger in the other vehicle, a Nissan, were killed, while the driver of the Nissan was hospitalized.

According to records, there have been 154 deaths on Utah roads this year.