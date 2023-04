WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Two people were killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle accident near Deer Creek Reservoir in Wasatch County.

The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 189 at approximately 2 p.m. just north of Wallsburg, with both directions currently shut down.

Few details about the crash have been made available, but three vehicles were involved.

The highway is expected to be closed until 6 p.m.

