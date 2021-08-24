2 of Utah's largest healthcare providers: There's no more excuse to not get vaccinated

SALT LAKE CITY — Two of Utah's largest healthcare providers, University of Utah Health and Intermountain Healthcare, say there's no longer an excuse for not getting a COVID shot.

Dr. Tamara Sheffield is Intermountains medical director for preventative medicine. She understands there's been a huge debate about the shots, but says the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine should put all minds at ease.

Dr. Andrew Pavia is the chief of pediatric infectious diseases at U of U Health. He agrees the Pfizer shot is safe and effective. As for younger children, that's still being decided.



Both experts say, to get FDA approval the Pfizer vaccine has gone through rigorous testing on everything from effectiveness to quality control.