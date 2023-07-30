2 people hospitalized after serious crash on Mountain View Corridor

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 10-year-old girl is in "extremely critical" condition and a 71-year-old woman was injured after a crash on Mountain View Corridor after running a red light Saturday evening.

According to West Valley City Police, a passenger car was traveling westbound down 4100 South when they ran a light at the Mountain View Corridor intersection. At that time, a commercial truck had struck the passenger car while driving through the intersection.

The impact of the initial crash had pushed the passenger car into another vehicle, the drivers of the third vehicle and the commercial truck were not injured.

The driver of the passenger car, a 71-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 10-year-old girl, were both injured and transported to the hospital.

The 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in "extremely critical" condition.

The Southbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor are closed from 3500 South to 5400 South, with East and Westbound traffic on 4100 South closed at the intersection.

These closures are expected to remain in place as investigations continue. No other information was made available at this time.

