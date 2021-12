GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Two semi-truck drivers were killed Tuesday morning when their trucks collided on US-191.

According to Sergeant Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash was blocking lanes in both directions at mile marker 157 just south of I-70.

Sgt. Roden did not know when the area would be clear to traffic as troopers investigated.

