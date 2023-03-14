2 still missing after others rescued from Kane County slot canyon

KANE COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews are searching for two people who are missing inside a slot canyon in Kane County.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office says the two men were part of a hiking party that were reported overdue after entering Buckskin Gulch on Monday morning.

A helicopter crew sent to the canyon was able to spot debris and eventually located one person in the group and extricate them from the canyon. The man was severely cold and was transported to a local hospital.

Crews continued to search for the other two men until about 4 a.m. Tuesday before breaking. The search has since continued, but the men, who have previous experience in Buckskin Gulch, have yet to be located

Besides the search for the two men, the sheriff's office says over the last 48 hours it has been sent out to rescue at least other 10 people from the same area which is near "The Wave" on the Utah-Arizona border.

Flooding has been a major concern heading into the spring after the enormous snowpack the state has received this winter. Utah slot canyons can quickly fill with floodwaters, creating dangerous conditions for those hiking inside.

Conditions will not be improving as heavy storms are forecast to move into the area later Tuesday. A flood watch will go into effect for nearby Zion National Park at 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday afternoon. Excessive runoff is expected to result in high water flows throughout the park.

