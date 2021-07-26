Watch
2 taken to hospital in critical condition after 4-vehicle crash on SR-201

UDOT
Magna Crash
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 16:44:52-04

MAGNA, Utah — Three people were taken to the hospital, two with critical injuries after a four-vehicle crash on SR-201 on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The crash, which involved two semi-trucks, caused at least two vehicle fires, which shut down all traffic on SR-201 at the intersection of 7200 West, and sent black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

Utah Highway Patrol said, westbound traffic was being diverted at Mountain View. Eastbound traffic was being diverted at 7200 W.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

