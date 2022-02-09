2 Utah teachers receive Presidential education awards

WASHINGTON — Two Utah teachers have been honored with Presidential Awards in education from the White House.

Heidi Boogert, a third grade teacher at Highland Park Elementary in Salt Lake City and Jennifer Carver-Hunter, a fifth grade teacher at Mountain View Elementary in Salt Lake City were named as recipients of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the nation's highest honor for teachers of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM, including Computer Science). Carver-Hunter was also a finalist for 2022 Utah Teacher of the Year.

"The award recognizes those teachers who have both deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas. Since the program's inception, more than 5,200 teachers have been recognized for their contributions in the classroom and to their profession," a release from the White House stated. "Awardees reflect the expertise and dedication of the Nation's teaching corps, and they demonstrate the positive impact of excellent teachers on student achievement. The National Science Foundation administers PAEMST on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy."

"Receiving the Presidential Award manifests the good fortune I've had. This good fortune began as a student whose love of learning was ignited in teachers' classrooms who welcomed and valued me. As a professional, I cherish that my growth and understanding has been deepened in many ways but always with inspiring colleagues. I'm grateful to the students who have been part of my journey and shown me what makes a classroom joyful. I'm honored to join a new community of dedicated educators," said Heidi Boogert in response to receiving the award.

"The Presidential Award is a great honor. As a child, my dad told me I could achieve anything if I set my mind to it. I never expected that would involve teaching science, much less to a degree that merited this award. In recognizing how growth mindset facilitated this accomplishment, I also recognize that my privilege allows me to be where I am today. The Presidential Award means I am not done; I must continue to improve so that I can actively support my less privileged students and colleagues," said Jennifer Carver-Hunter in response to receiving the award.