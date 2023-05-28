2 Utah towns affected by E. coli in water

SALT LAKE CITY — High water runoff is causing detections of unsafe levels of E. coli bacteria in some areas of the state.

The bacteria indicate sewage or human and animal waste contamination.

A water quality caution sign is now posted to Highland Glen Park Pond after test results came back positive for high levels of the bacteria in the Utah County reservoir.

“The water is running over areas, agricultural, you know, streets, all the things that can bring in different chemicals, viruses, bacteria into water bodies,” said Ashley Sumner, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Quality.

Sumner said we likely will see more bacteria arise in waters this spring because of the record snowpack levels.

“We might see more of that this year due to the high levels of precipitation through the winter,” said Sumner.

In Kamas, a boil order is in place, advising people to boil any water they use to cook, brush their teeth, or drink.

“With any community, you get your water through wells and springs and those types of things, and those types of places where you get water are affected by high water, and the contaminants that can come from high water,” said Mayor Matt McCormick.

Mayor McCormick said it will be a few days before they can verify and double-check that the water is back at safe levels.

“We're cautiously optimistic that we can remove that order in a short time. That's what our hope is based on, some of the testing we've done today,” said McCormick.

In general, Sumner advises people to swim only in recreational areas and to be careful while doing so.

“When you are in recreational water, remember that it's not bath water — it's not coming from a tap," Sumner said. "It's always great to take those extra precautions of making sure you're washing your hands, rinsing off, not drinking the water."