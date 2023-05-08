2 vacant houses on Salt Lake City's west side catch fire

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters were called out to a pair of house fires in Salt Lake City Sunday night.

Fortunately, both homes are vacant. They're located at 1032 W Learned Avenue (just off North Temple), according to the SLC Fire Department. The smoke and flames could be seen from I-80 in the nearby area.

Officials said there are no known injuries.

Fire crews are working to make sure the blaze doesn't spread to any neighboring structures. The fire's cause is not known at this time.

This incident occurred just over a week after another vacant house on the same block was also burned.