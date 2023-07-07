2-year-old boy found dead in Spanish Fork canal after walking off

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The body of a 2-year-old boy was found in a Spanish Fork canal after he had walked away from a nearby field Friday morning.

Spanish Fork police say the boy was at the American Leadership Academy football field with his father who assists with coaching football. A camera spotted the child leaving the west end of the field towards Mill Road.

After the boy's disappearance, police and volunteers began searching the area around the school, along with Spanish Fork Fire and emergency medical personnel.

Just before 10:15 a.m., the body of the child was found submerged in an irrigation canal near a debris gate about a quarter-mile from the field. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family as well as the ALA community," the police department wrote.

