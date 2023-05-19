2022 was deadliest year for bike fatalities, injuries in Utah since data tracking began

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — In 2022, 15 Utahns died in bicycle related accidents and 49 were seriously injured—the deadliest year in Utah for bicycle accidents since the Utah Department of Public Safety started tracking this data several years ago.

To reduce this tragic toll, Intermountain Health’s safety and trauma teams are reminding cyclists of the importance of wearing a helmet and following safety rules.

“A traumatic brain injury can be life altering, and unfortunately, we don’t get to choose how severe of an injury an individual might sustain," said Dr. D Millar, Trauma Medical Director for Intermountain Health Utah Valley Hospital.

"The brain is not like a broken bone that we can fix, so we strongly advocate for preventing head injuries."

In Utah and Idaho alone, Intermountain Health treated more than 2,700 bicycle-related injuries in its emergency departments.

Adam Stewart, 15, a cyclist with the Lehi High School Mountain Bike Team who has already ridden 1,100 miles in 2023, knows the importance of wearing a helmet all too well.

He was close to earning a spot on the podium in the 2022 Utah High School Cycling State Championships in St. George when he fell, hitting his head hard.

He was able to cross the finish line, but sought immediate medical treatment, where he was diagnosed with a concussion.

“Wearing a helmet definitely prevented a more serious head and brain injury from happening,” said Adam.

“When I ride, I wear my new helmet and make sure it fits by adjusting the straps.”

It's no surprise that bike injuries peak during summer months, so Intermountain trauma experts say now is the time to make sure a helmet is fits properly, using the 2-2-2 rule:



Make sure there is a 2-finger gap between the top of the eyebrow and the front the helmet.

Use 2 fingers to make a v-shape, and place the v under the earlobe. This is where the straps should sit.

Turn the 2 fingers sideways and place them flat between the chin and the strap, and adjust the strap as needed.

“It’s important that every rider have a good fitting helmet, and parents should help their child put it on before every ride, every time,” said Michelle Jamison, Community Health Programs Manager at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

She also stressed the need to wear helmets with any activity where a head injury is possible, such as riding on skateboards, scooters, and ATVs.

In an effort to reduce head injuries, Intermountain trauma experts will conduct helmet fittings, supply safety information, and conduct safety demonstrations at four locations along the Murdock Canal trail in Utah County on May 20.

