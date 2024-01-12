24 families displaced from sewage leaks at Salt Lake City apartment complex

SALT LAKE CITY — The Red Cross is staffing the evacuation center at the Sorenson Center after a sewage leak at the Seasons at Pebble Creek apartments displaced several families Friday evening.

Officials are asking anyone displaced from this incident should meet with staff at the Sorenson Center for shelter located at 855 California Avenue.

The Red Cross assisted Salt Lake City's emergency management workers in response to the sewage water leak incident at the apartment complex located at 1616 Snow Queen Place a 6 p.m.

The shelter is equipped with supplies that include cots, blankets water and snacks.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.