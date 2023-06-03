26-year-old newlywed, expecting father dies in motorcycle accident in Roy

ROY, Utah — A 26-year-old man died in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday, less than a week after he got married.

Roy Police Officer Stuart Hackworth said officers responded to a crash at 4800 South and 1900 West in Roy, around 5:30 Wednesday morning.

He said the driver of the motorcycle, identified by family members as Easton Kraaima, was heading southbound on 1900 West when a vehicle turning left collided with his motorcycle.

Kraaima was ejected from the bike, and despite wearing a helmet, he died from his injuries.

Hackworth told FOX 13 News on Friday that it appears the driver of the car didn't see Kraaima before making the turn. He says the crash is still under investigation at this time.

Easton's father, Roger, said his son was a friend to everybody.

"He was funny, he kept us laughing all the time, he was always there for me," Roger said.

Easton was born and raised in South Ogden and graduated from Bonneville High School.

He says Easton had been working at Hill Air Force Base as an aircraft mechanic for the past 10 months and was really just beginning his life.

"Just got married last Friday, expecting a little girl in September," Roger said.

Roger says he had texted his son early Wednesday morning, before receiving a call just minutes later.

"His wife called me and I could tell she was upset visibly, and then a social worker got on the phone and explained to me what had happened," Roger said.

According to numbers from the Utah Department of Public Safety, there were nearly 1,200 motorcycle-related crashes in 2022, resulting in 50 motorcycle-related fatalities. In 2023, there have been nine motorcycle-related deaths.

With more motorcycle riders on the road as the temperatures heat up, Hackworth says it comes down to everybody just being responsible and taking their time.

"Look for the motorcycles, our two-wheeled friends out there on the road," he said. "Motorcycle riders also need to make sure that they're being cautious.

As Roger continues to grieve the loss of his son, he had one thing he wanted to say to both Easton and the driver involved in the accident.

"I just want him to know that I love him that I'm going to miss him. I want the other driver to know that we have no hard feelings towards him — we all make mistakes," Roger said.

A GoFundMe has been started by Easton's family. It can be found HERE.