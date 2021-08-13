26 years after Rosie Tapia was murdered her case remains one of Utah's biggest unsolved mysteries

SALT LAKE CITY — Today marks 26 years since Rosie Tapia was found murdered after being kidnapped from her own bedroom, and it remains one of Utah’s most nagging, unsolved homicides.

On the morning of August 13, 1995 relatives discovered Rosie wasn’t in her room, and an investigation began as a missing persons case.

It ended with Rosie’s body found in a nearby canal.

Police later determined she’d been sexually assaulted and murdered.

Every year Rosie’s family marks the sad anniversary by visiting her grave at the Mt. Calvary cemetery in Salt Lake City.

Rosie would be 32 years old now, and Lewine says there’s not a day that goes by where she doesn’t think of Rosie and the adult woman she’s now be.

Tragically, Lewine lost another daughter last year due to a medical condition.

Salt Lake Police say the case remains open and active, so if anyone has any information on this case, please call them at 801-799-3000.

