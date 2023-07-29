29-year-old dies after drowning at Minersville State Park reservoir

MINERSVILLE STATE PARK, Utah — Search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a Nevada man who went missing after swimming in the state park reservoir Friday evening.

Beaver County Sheriff's Office was notified of reports of a man entering high-moving currents by the Minersville State Park reservoir spillway at 6:46 p.m. Friday.

It was reported that the 29-year-old male from Nevada had gone under the water and never resurfaced. After a 20-minute search, crews discovered the deceased person nearly 300 yards from his reported initial appearance in the reservoir.

No other information was made available at this time and the identity of the man was not released at this time.

