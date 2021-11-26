Watch
3.0 magnitude earthquake rumbles part of southern Utah

File Photo
Posted at 7:10 AM, Nov 26, 2021
GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in southern Utah Friday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake hit around 6:39 a.m.

The USGS reported the epicenter was near the town of Panguitch.

According to the Earthquake Magnitude Scale, quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but cause little to no damage. About 500,000 earthquakes of this size happen around the world every year.

For a map of the affected area and more information, go here.

