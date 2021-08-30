3 arrested after chase through Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Three people are behind bars after a police chase through Tooele County on Sunday.

According to authorities, the chase started around 7:30 p.m. when a Utah trooper tried to pull over a black pickup truck on SR 36 for an "equipment issue" and instead of pulling over the truck sped away.

The officer choose not to chase the truck and instead called for backup and police later found the truck abandoned in a neighborhood.

Through the course of their investigation officers found a female passenger of the truck and arrested her but the male driver was still on the run.

Eventually the driver was found by police in the foothills above Lakepoint where he jumped into a white pickup truck driven by another man. The two sped off on dirt roads and trough fields, taking out several fences along the way.

Police said the pair made it to a field in Rush Valley before their pickup finnaly broke down.

Officers who were following on land and by helicopter caught up to them and both were arrested. No injuries were reported.