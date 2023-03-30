3 dead, 2 injured including infant in crash at Highway 89, Logan Canyon

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — 3 are now dead and 2 injured including an infant after two cars crashed on U.S. Route 89 in Logan Canyon Wednesday afternoon. The highway is expected to remain closed near North Fork Amazon Hollow for two more hours.

Officials said that preliminary investigations show that at 3:20 p.m. a Kia Rio with five occupants, including an infant, was traveling southbound when it crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit a Ford Excursion.

FOX 13 News

They believe that the driver and sole occupant of the Ford Excursion appeared to not have any serious injuries at this time.

The 21-year-old female driver of the Kia Rio and the 24-year-old male front-seat passenger were both declared deceased at the scene. An infant occupant in the Kia Rio was transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Two additional passengers were transported with one flown via helicopter. It is known at this time that one of those two transported occupants have since passed away.