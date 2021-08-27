3 injured in shooting during attempted robbery in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Three people were shot during an attempted robbery in downtown Salt Lake City in the early morning hours on Friday.

All three victims were expected to be okay, according to Lieutenant Dave Cracroft with the Salt Lake City police department.

One victim was hit in the thigh, one in the calf and one in the arm.

The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Friday in an alleyway behind some bars at 321 South Main Street.

Lt. Cracroft said, an unknown number of suspects tried to rob several people.

During the incident, someone grabbed one of the suspects car keys and threw them. Police used those to track down one of the suspects who turned himself in to police.

The shooter has not been found.