3 Orem sisters missing, police asking you to be on alert

OREM, Utah — Orem police are searching for three sisters who were last seen Tuesday night and are believed to be traveling together.

Kenadie, 14, Kaylie, 12, and Kashlie, 10, were last seen in the area of 250 East 1600 South at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police believe one of the sisters is wearing a black shirt and black pants, another sister is wearing a light-colored shirt and light jeans and the third sister is wearing a light-colored shirt with smiley faces and black jeans.

Further details about where they may be headed or if they're traveling with anybody else were not made available.

Police believe all three sisters are together.

If you see them, call 801-229-7070.