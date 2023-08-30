Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 Orem sisters missing, police asking you to be on alert

untitled image (37).jpg
Orem Police Department
untitled image (37).jpg
Posted at 8:13 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 10:13:36-04

OREM, Utah — Orem police are searching for three sisters who were last seen Tuesday night and are believed to be traveling together.

Kenadie, 14, Kaylie, 12, and Kashlie, 10, were last seen in the area of 250 East 1600 South at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police believe one of the sisters is wearing a black shirt and black pants, another sister is wearing a light-colored shirt and light jeans and the third sister is wearing a light-colored shirt with smiley faces and black jeans.

Further details about where they may be headed or if they're traveling with anybody else were not made available.

Police believe all three sisters are together.

If you see them, call 801-229-7070.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere