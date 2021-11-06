3 people in custody after large fight in Downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Three people, including a suspected shooter, are in custody as detectives with Salt Lake City Police investigate a disturbance that left three people with injuries that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to a press release sent out by the department, the investigation began around 2:06 am when patrol officers, who were already in the area when the first 911 call came in, received word of a fight involving several people in the area of 39 East Exchange Place in Salt Lake City.

As they gathered more information, they heard sounds of an active fight followed by gunshots coming from a nearby parking structure. The officers immediately entered the parking garage and attempted to locate the shooter, eventually locating three people, a 34 year-old male who had been shot, a 25 year-old male who had been stabbed, and another 34 year-old male who had been physically assaulted. All three were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Officers from all three patrol divisions of SLCPD, along with on-duty members of the department's Gang Unit, and the SLCPD Crime Lab responded to assist with the investigate, which at this time remains active.

Salt Lake City Police are asking for anyone who has any information about the incident who has not already talked with police to contact them at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-204727.