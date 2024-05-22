3 people walk away with minor injuries after Vernal plane crash

VERNAL, Utah — Three people were inside a plane when it crashed in Vernal Wednesday and everyone was able to walk away with only minor injuries.

The plane crashed at around 11 a.m. just South of the youth detention center.

Further details about the plane including what type it was, where it took off from and where it was headed were not made available.

Right after the crash, reports indicated three people were involved and were able to get out of the aircraft.

An ambulance and medical personnel responded to the scene and said all three people were only minorly injured.

The Fire Department secured the aircraft and reported no fire, no fuel leak and no hazmat situations.

Officials told FOX 13 News they were unsure what prompted the pilot to bring the plane down.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.