3-story apartment complex "fully engulfed" in Ogden fire

Posted at 8:22 AM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 10:22:25-04

OGDEN, Utah — A 3-story apartment complex under construction was fully engulfed after a fire broke out late Friday night.

According to a Ogden City Fire, crews were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning to the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard, where they found the building fully engulfed.

Fortunately, there were no occupants in the building, and crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings. However, surrounding businesses did sustain damage from the extreme heat.

The fire is currently being investigated by the Fire Marshal. The building has been deemed a total loss.

