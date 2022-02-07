3 Utah parks in the top 10 most 'Instagrammable' national parks in the U.S.

Three parks located in Utah are among the top 10 most "Instagrammable" national parks in the United States, according to a new study.

The news may not come as a surprise to locals, who are surrounded by the beauty of Utah every day.

The study, conducted by Printique examined Instagram hashtag data and the size of each US national park to find which have the highest "hashtags per acre".

NPS Acadia National Park

Acadia National Park in Maine is America’s most Instagrammable national park, new research has revealed. The park sits on 49,076 acres of woodland and rocky beaches and has 518,495 hashtags on Instagram making it top of the list with 10.57 hashtags per acre.

Brian Schnee The Zion Canyon Scenic Drive, seen from Angels Landing in Zion National Park, Utah.

In second place is Zion National Park in Utah, which has the fourth-highest number of Instagram hashtags at 1,280,539. The popular park is distinguished by steep red cliffs and offers many opportunities for hiking. It sits on 147,242 acres of land resulting in the second-highest number of hashtags per acre of 8.7.

Julie Jacobson/AP Arches National Park in Moab

Arches National Park, another situated in Utah, comes in third with 7.86 hashtags per acre. Famous for the world’s largest concentration of natural sandstone arches, and with 603,034 hashtagged Instagram posts, this national park set on 76,678 acres of land is clearly a great location for photos.

Rick Bowmer/AP Over 1.8 million visited Bryce Canyon in 2020, a big 38-percen drop

In fifth place is Bryce Canyon in Utah with 6.11 hashtags per acre. Despite being one of the smaller sized national parks at 35,835 acres, its distinctive rock form and colorful limestone attracts millions of visitors each year equating to 218,906 Instagram hashtags.

The full top 10 is as follows:

