3-year-old boy dies after boating accident at Utah reservoir

Posted at 9:32 PM, Aug 13, 2023
COALVILLE, Utah — Tragedy struck at a Utah reservoir Sunday when a toddler died in a horrific accident while boating.

Officials with the Utah State Parks Division said the accident occurred just before 4:45 p.m. at Echo State Park, a reservoir about 25 miles northeast of Park City.

A 3-year-old boy was riding in a boat with his family when he fell off and was then hit by the boat's propeller. Park rangers helped recover the boy from the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials confirmed that he was wearing a life jacket.

The victim was identified as Walter Greer from Salt Lake City.

"The Utah Division of State Parks extends our condolences to the family and to all those grieving at this difficult time," the division's announcement read.

