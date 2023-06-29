Watch Now
3-year-old boy dies after drowning in apartment pool

Posted at 9:45 AM, Jun 29, 2023
MIDVALE, Utah — A 3-year-old boy died in Midvale after he wandered out of an apartment and into a pool, where he drowned.

The incident happened at the Reserve at View 78 Apartments, located at 8095 S Seghini Drive.

Officials with the Unified Police Department reported the child was able to get out of the apartment unnoticed and made his way to the pool just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Although there is a gate around the pool that requires a key, the gate was propped open as pool workers were repairing a hot tub at the time.

The area of the hot tub was out of view from the pool and the 3-year-old made his way into the water unnoticed.

Officials report nobody was around to help him and he later died at the hospital.

