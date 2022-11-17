3-year-old child shot and killed in Taylorsville apartment complex

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — An investigation is underway in Taylorsville after a 3-year-old child was shot and killed in their own home.

Police said they received a call at around 1:15 a.m. from the "Thornhill Park" apartment complex near 5600 South Redwood Road.

In the 911 call, a parent reported that their child had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted life-saving measures on the 3-year-old child, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

It's still unclear how the gun went off, but police report nobody has been arrested yet.

"We're just conducting our investigation interviewing witnesses and the parents at this time," explained Sgt. Aaron Cheshire with the Taylorsville Police Department.

Officials say there is no danger to the community at this point.

Police expect the interview process to last several hours as investigators try to figure out what led to the shooting.

