3-year-old honored for saving 4 lives through organ donation

LOGAN, Utah — A 3-year-old child who was involved in a fatal horseback riding accident in 2017 was honored in Logan Tuesday for her gift of organ donation.

Whitney Hale described the day of the accident as the "worst day" but explained that they are "so proud" of their little girl and the lives she has saved since her passing.

"I feel like it's my whole life now," Hale explained. "We had to find something positive out of the worst-case scenario of losing a child."

Tayzli "TayTay" Hale saved four lives through the gift of donation after she died from a traumatic brain injury.

"She's got a little heartbeat in a little boy and kidneys in people," said David Hale, TayTay's grandpa. "[It's] pretty special."

Now, a special plaque remembering Tayzli will help to keep her memory alive and inspire others as they head to get their driver license.

"We're so honored that they chose to put her on the plaque here in Logan," Whitney said. "Just to represent organ donors and help people choose to mark 'yes' on their driver's license."

The timing is perfect, Hale explained, as her oldest child will soon receive his learner's permit.

"It's kind of fun to have it here before he comes in," she said.

Across the nation, 105,000 individuals are on the waiting list for a life-saving organ transplant and more than 800 of those people are living in Utah.

The death of her daughter was tragic, Whitney explained, but by donating TayTay's organs, their family was able to find hope.

"Being able to hold on to organ donation and learn about her recipients and their families and how it changed their lives has really been something so hopeful and good in our life," she said.

"Just to keep her known," David added tearfully, "she was pretty special so to honor her and keep her going."

The plaque isn't the only thing keeping TayTay's legacy alive. "TayTayTough" was created in the years after the accident as a way to advocate for organ donation and to give back to other families who are also going through tragedy.

"They collect money for things at Primary Children's," David explained. "Every 'angel-versary' they take a truckload of stuff down to Primary Children. Toothpaste, diapers, whatever people want to donate."

Through their heartbreak, the Hale family hopes their beloved TayTay inspires other Utahns to give the life-saving gift of organ donation.

"Be an organ donor," Whitney said. "It changes so many lives and I don't think we realize the effect it can have on families and the hope it can bring them for generations to come."

To learn more about organ donation and to sign up for the Utah registry, click here.