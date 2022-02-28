FOX 13 News 360: The Black Experience in Utah

It has been 58 and a half years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have A Dream” speech. Since that time, Congress has passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and there have been many other steps taken to improve equality for Americans of color.

Still, we continue to see instances of individual and institutional racism and bigotry, both here in Utah, and around the country.

With the help of someone whose finger is on the pulse of the black community in Utah — Ramone Vaughn, owner of Brickyard Barbershop in Millcreek — FOX 13 News gathered nine citizens from different walks of life for an honest and candid conversation about the Black Experience in Utah. They shared with us where we are on the road to reaching Dr. King’s dream.

Watch the entire discussion below: