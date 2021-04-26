Watch
NewsLocal News360 Reports

Actions

FOX 13 News 360: The hidden crime of human trafficking in Utah

items.[0].videoTitle
Local organizations try to combat human trafficking and raise awareness in Utah
Posted at 11:25 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 01:26:03-04

Human trafficking is a hidden crime that impacts millions of men, women and children around the world.

But it's not just a global issue — it is happening right here in Utah.

Watch the latest FOX 13 News 360 in-depth report in the video above to find out from survivors and experts how we can recognize key indicators of human trafficking — to help identify victims and save lives.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is staffed 24/7 and is confidential. If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call 888-373-7888.

To learn more, visit iamonwatch.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere