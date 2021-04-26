FOX 13 News 360: The hidden crime of human trafficking in Utah

Human trafficking is a hidden crime that impacts millions of men, women and children around the world.

But it's not just a global issue — it is happening right here in Utah.

Watch the latest FOX 13 News 360 in-depth report in the video above to find out from survivors and experts how we can recognize key indicators of human trafficking — to help identify victims and save lives.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is staffed 24/7 and is confidential. If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call 888-373-7888.

To learn more, visit iamonwatch.org.