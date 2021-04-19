Watch
4,700+ lose power in Grantsville

Posted at 10:15 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 00:15:14-04

Thousands of homes in Grantsville lost power Sunday night.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, a single outage is affecting 4,717 customers in the area. The outage was first reported just before 9 p.m.

Crews are working to restore electricity, estimated at 2 a.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

Link: Rocky Mountain Power's live outage map

