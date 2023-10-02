Four people killed in plane crash near Moab

MOAB, Utah — Four people died in a plane crash at a small Moab airport Sunday night.

The Grand County Sheriff reported the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. at the Canyonlands Field Airport, located just North of Moab.

Four occupants in the plane did not survive the crash, officials said. Further information about the individuals in the aircraft was not made available as family members are notified of the deaths.

The plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport, although the exact reason why the crash happened is still under investigation.

Deputies with the Grand County Sheriff's Office, the Moab Fire Department and emergency medical technicians responded to the scene immediately after the crash happened.