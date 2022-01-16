Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

4 people taken to hospital after wrong way crash

One person in critical condition
A photo of the crushed passenger vehicle after the wrong-way crash. Courtesy Utah Highway Patrol.
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 11:01:05-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Four people have been taken to the hospital, one in critical condition, after a crash on I-215 West at 600 S, where a passenger car going the wrong way collided with a semi in the northbound lane Sunday morning.

The damaged semi with overturned trailers in the wake of the wrong-way crash. Courtesy Utah Highway Patrol.

According to a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol, traffic is being diverted to SR-201 as crews work to clear the scene. They currently estimate to have the road reopened by 8:00 a.m.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere