4 people taken to hospital after wrong way crash

SALT LAKE CITY — Four people have been taken to the hospital, one in critical condition, after a crash on I-215 West at 600 S, where a passenger car going the wrong way collided with a semi in the northbound lane Sunday morning.

According to a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol, traffic is being diverted to SR-201 as crews work to clear the scene. They currently estimate to have the road reopened by 8:00 a.m.

Serious crash: Troopers are working on a crash scene between a passenger car traveling wrong way and a semi on northbound I-215W @ 600 S. The road is closed and traffic is diverted to SR-201. 4 people total transported to the hospital, 1 in critical cond. Est to reopen at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/G6z7koD9Qt — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) January 16, 2022

