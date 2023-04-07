4-year-old in critical condition after being struck by car in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah — A 4-year-old is in St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car in Hurricane Thursday evening.

Police say at 7:20 p.m. officials responded to a car versus pedestrian accident between 3700 West and 3900 West, finding a 4-year-old boy who had been riding a bicycle in the roadway struck by a car.

The driver, 59-years-old, was traveling westbound in a Kia Soul toward the setting sun when it was believed that the setting sun had obstructed his vision at the time.

The vehicle then struck the child, causing serious injuries. The parents of the child were notified on-site as the child was transported to the St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition.

The driver stopped and dialed 911 when the accident occurred and has been fully cooperative during the investigation.

