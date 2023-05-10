40 years later: A look back at 'Footloose' being filmed in Utah

PAYSON, Utah — May 9 marks the 40th anniversary of the start of principal photography for the movie "Footloose," which was shot in various locations in Utah.

To commemorate the occasion, FOX 13 News takes viewers on a trip down memory lane to revisit the movie that inspired countless teenagers to dance.

One of the movie's most iconic scenes is the finale prom scene, which most people assume was filmed at Lehi Roller Mills.

However, according to Sheri Cutler, the vice president of marketing for the mill, that scene was actually filmed at Payson High School.

Nevertheless, the mill is still a popular tourist spot and has remained unchanged for the past 40 years.

"When that movie came out, I was 13, and I fell in love with Kevin Bacon. Who didn't?" said Cutler. "It was so neat to be able to come full circle and be involved with the mill later on in my older years.”

Jenny Staheli, the student council adviser at Payson High School, is also proud of the school's connection to the movie.

"The structure is absolutely the same. It's just fun to think about how that all played into the film," she said.

Two of the school's student council members, Rubie Raff and Nick Dansie, also shared their thoughts about the movie.

"I didn't know anything before I watched the movie. Like, it was just a classroom, a hallway — it was whatever in the movie," said Raff, who will be the student body officer president for 2023-2024.

"That's why it's fun to watch the movie," added Dansie, Nick Dansie, next year's senior class president.

Staheli also pointed out that Ren's locker, which he spent a lot of time at in the movie, is still there and marked on the inside with a plaque.

Payson, a small town in Utah, has been put on the map due to the movie that was released in 1984.

Stacey Measom, who was a senior and part of the school’s cheer team, shot an elaborate dance routine with Kevin Bacon. But, unfortunately, it was cut from the movie.

“When the movie comes out, they cut it. So I was like, 'Man!'" Measom said. "But it's OK because it was still really fun anyway."

Despite the scene being cut, Measom still made it into the movie in other ways. She's behind Kevin Bacon in the lunchroom scene — but with a funny twist to the story.

She said that scene was shot over two days, and the director told the students to take the exact same seats that they were in. However, she and her friends didn't listen and ended up in shots from both angles.

The town of Payson was excited to have the movie shot there, and Mayor Bill Wright was especially proud of the fact.

The mayor was a first responder on set during the famous dancing scene, which was shot at Geneva Steel, where Bacon's stunt double was practicing.

Wright said the rope used in the scene was being cut by one of the rafters, and it broke when the stunt double swung on it. The good news is that he was OK.

In addition to Mayor Wright’s connection to the movie, his police car was also used in the movie to pull over Ren’s yellow Volkswagen — owned by Vernon Marshall.

“I bought this from a friend of mine," Marshall said. "[The director] asked if he knew anybody that had a yellow Volkswagen. And I said, 'Yes, I do.' And he said, 'Oh, go get it.'"

Marshall had to make a few modifications to his car, such as cutting the headrest out so that they could film.

Even those who were just extras in the movie are still proud to have been a part of it.

Douglas Lamb was one of those extras.

“I was unemployed and I got a call from the employment office — they says they need an extra," he said.

Lamb was seen in the background of a scene filling up a car at the gas station.

He loves to point himself out in the movie and has called all his friends and neighbors to watch for him.

Even after 40 years, the town of Payson still remembers the excitement of having Footloose shot there. The town takes pride in the fact that most of the movie was shot in their town, and many of the people who were involved in the movie are still proud to be a part of it.

This story, however, does have somewhat of a sad ending.

Payson High School will be replaced after next school year, leaving students to bid farewell to the many memories the school holds, including the iconic '80s movie.

Despite the sadness that comes with the impending demolition of the school, students are taking charge and creating a movement called “Bacon to Payson,” which aims to invite the one and only Kevin Bacon to their prom next year.

“We just wrote him a letter this morning. We just told him that we want to invite him here because the school is going to be gone, so we want to have him come commemorate with us,” said Dansie.

The school may be demolished, but students hope to make their final year one to remember with the potential attendance of the star who made the school famous.

“Our main goal is to get Kevin Bacon to come to our prom next year for 2024,” Raff said.

The idea of Bacon attending Payson’s prom has gained momentum on social media, and students are determined to make their dream come true.

“We want to make that rumor come true, and that's kind of the push,” said Dansie.

The excitement of potentially meeting the "Footloose" star has spread beyond just the students. Even the mayor is fully supportive of the idea.

“I am totally for dancing," Wright said.

The love for Footloose and Kevin Bacon is still strong in Payson, and everyone is ready to "cut loose" once again.

“I’m lucky to stand up, let alone dance,” said Douglas Lamb, an extra in the movie.

Although the demolition of Payson High School marks the end of an era, the memories made and the impact of Footloose will never be forgotten.

As the credits roll, everyone in Payson is hoping that Bacon will answer their call and join them in commemorating the end of an era.