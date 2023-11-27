$40k worth of equipment stolen from local Utah business, owners asking for help

SALT LAKE CITY — A small company based in Salt Lake City is pleading for the public's help after they say two individuals stole about $40,000 worth of equipment from their trailer over the Thanksgiving weekend.

On Friday night at around 9:30 p.m., surveillance footage captured two men pop open the back of the trailer before attaching it to their own vehicle and driving away.

What was inside the trailer was the result of years of hard work by Kaleb Wiggins, owner of Oquirrh Mountain Industrial.

"It just sucks. All the hard work," he explained to FOX 13 News. "We've been going at this for three years, and just pretty much you're just watching someone drive away with all your hard work and take away from my employees and their families and my family and people that rely on you. It's pretty devastating to see."

Wiggins said almost every power tool imaginable was inside the trailer. Even more surprising than the theft, Wiggins said he was shocked to realize the thieves took the trailer right in front of a security camera.

After notifying the authorities, Wiggins said police found the trailer in Kearns but most of the equipment inside was gone.

"It's just taking away from innocent people, so if we can get people like that off the streets who are willing to do that and steal from people? It would all be worth it," Wiggins reflected.

Anybody with information about the theft is asked to call the West Valley City Police Department.