41 immigrants become US citizens at stunning Mt. Timpanogos ceremony

LEHI, Utah — In the shadow of Mount Timpanogos and with fall colors painting the trees, 41 immigrants officially became citizens of the United States of America.

"I’m shaking not because of the cold but because I’m so happy!" said Maria, who was born in Venezuela.

“I was born in Honduras, I was raised in Texas, and now I’m a US citizen!" said Aster.

It's easy to become jaded or cynical these days about the state of our union or to take our citizenship for granted.

But attending one of these ceremonies, and seeing how grateful people are to become a US citizen, restores your faith and gratitude in the country in which we live.

“Your stories, the stories of how you got here, the stories of why you came here, the stories of all the things you will do, are becoming part of this tapestry of America," said Brandon Flint, a Utah National Parks Coordinator.

Individuals born in Canada, Fiji, Armenia, Australia, Venezuela, South Korea, and other countries around the globe were all welcomed as American citizens at the ceremony.

“As is the case today, it never ceases to amaze me when I look out, and I see the incredible strength that is in your diversity," said Darron Nelson. "I am overwhelmed at the wonderful cultures that you bring with you.”

Many were moved to tears as they pledged allegiance to the United States of America.

“I love this country with all my heart," Maria said. “To live a life where we are kind and loving and caring, and when I see that flag and I see the colors, and now that I can say I am a citizen of this country, thank you so much."