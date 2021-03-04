$5,000 reward offered for info on Provo church fire

PROVO, Utah — A group of federal, state and local agencies is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in connection with a February 25 fire at a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Provo.

The fire happened at a church located at 667 N 600 E.

Officials with Provo Police, the Provo Fire Department, the Utah State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Denver Field Division are investigating the fire.

Anyone with information that may be useful in the investigation is urged to call the ATF hotline at 888-ATF-FIRE (888-283-3473) or the Provo Police Department at 801-852-6210.

Tips can also be emailed to ATFTips@atf.gov or through the ATF's website at atf.gov/atf-tips