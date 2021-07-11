[FOUND] 5 children missing in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — UPDATE: As 1:50 PM, South Salt Lake Police is reporting that the children have been located unharmed.

South Salt Lake Police are asking for the public's help in locating five children that went missing Sunday morning.

Alizeya Retano, (9), Abigail Retano, (6), Sergio Retano, (5), Ares Retano, 3, and their cousin Jovita Gonzalez, (8), we all last seen in the area of 3741 South McCall Street around 10:00 AM, as they were walking to a neighborhood park.

Police are in the area looking for the children. Due to their ages, they are considered endangered.

Anyone who has information or knows where the children may be are asked to call South Salt Lake Police at 801-840-4000.